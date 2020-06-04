News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch from Cafe X2O
Lunch from Cafe X2O, on the north side of Foothill just east of Alta Vista. Got the Chicken Kebab ($14) and substituted the rice with spinach for about $4 (wasn’t broken out so not sure). Very good. I enjoyed it all.
- Brad Haugaard
