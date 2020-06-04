News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Lunch from Cafe X2O


Lunch from Cafe X2O, on the north side of Foothill just east of Alta Vista. Got the Chicken Kebab ($14) and substituted the rice with spinach for about $4 (wasn’t broken out so not sure). Very good. I enjoyed it all. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)