Monrovia-Based Trader Joe's Has Best Anti-COVID Measures Among Grocery Stores

A report from Fox Business says that Monrovia-based Trader Joe’s, along with Costco and Whole Foods, have best coronavirus safety measures among grocery stores. https://is.gd/CiWIVV

- Brad Haugaard
