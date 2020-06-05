News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia-Based Trader Joe's Has Best Anti-COVID Measures Among Grocery Stores
A report from Fox Business says that Monrovia-based Trader Joe’s, along with Costco and Whole Foods, have best coronavirus safety measures among grocery stores.
https://is.gd/CiWIVV
- Brad Haugaard
