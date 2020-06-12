News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Getting New Fire Truck; City Leaders on KGEM


In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~  A small group of Monrovia firefighters are in Pennsylvania inspecting a new KME ladder truck, where the rear wheels are controlled by a firefighter steering from the rear. This  provides  better maneuverability. Also, it has more space for tools. Next is to drive it to California for equipment outfitting and personnel training.

~  Mayor Tom Adams, Police Chief Alan Sanvictores, and City Manager Dylan Feik will be live on Ralph Walker's Conversations with the Community program on Monday, June 15, at 2 p.m. Have a question? Call 357-4974 or  send questions to kgemtv@gmail.com. The program will be on KGEM channel 3, (Spectrum), channel 87.3, (Giggle) and Youtube.

