Monrovia Getting New Fire Truck; City Leaders on KGEM

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ A small group of Monrovia firefighters are in Pennsylvania inspecting a new KME ladder truck, where the rear wheels are controlled by a firefighter steering from the rear. This provides better maneuverability. Also, it has more space for tools. Next is to drive it to California for equipment outfitting and personnel training.
~ Mayor Tom Adams, Police Chief Alan Sanvictores, and City Manager Dylan Feik will be live on Ralph Walker's Conversations with the Community program on Monday, June 15, at 2 p.m. Have a question? Call 357-4974 or send questions to kgemtv@gmail.com. The program will be on KGEM channel 3, (Spectrum), channel 87.3, (Giggle) and Youtube.
- Brad Haugaard
