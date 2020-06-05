New Lyft COVID Rules Coming Up; Report Bulky Trash Maybe Win $50; Underpass Painting

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ In the coming weeks, every Lyft rider and driver will have to certify in the app that they will wear a face covering throughout the ride, are COVID-19 symptom-free and will follow CDC and local guidelines related to COVID-19.
~ If you report bulky items, such as furniture, boxes, or other items in the right of way (not on private property) you can be be entered into a raffle to win a $50 gift card to a Monrovia business, and Athens will pick up the bulky item within about 48 hours. To report, call Public Works at 932-5575; or email bulkyitem@ci.monrovia.ca.us. Raffle winners will be notified after each Thursday drawing by Public Works staff.
~ The schedule for washing and repainting freeway underpasses:
Mountain - done
Week of June 8 - Shamrock
Week of June 15 - California
Week of June 22- Myrtle
Week of June 29 - Magnolia
Week of July 6 - Mayflower
Week of July 13 - Monterey
Week of July 20 - Huntington
