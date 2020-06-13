News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Go On a Monrovia Safari This Weekend

Your City Safari - This weekend download a safari guide and tour Monrovia in your car to find all the (inflatable) safari animals. Here: https://is.gd/DzD4Rx

Thanks to Scott Morgan for the tip. And here are the sponsors who made it possible: https://is.gd/c4ZQHC

- Brad Haugaard
