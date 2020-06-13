News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
Go On a Monrovia Safari This Weekend
Your City Safari - This weekend download a safari guide and tour Monrovia in your car to find all the (inflatable) safari animals. Here:
https://is.gd/DzD4Rx
Thanks to Scott Morgan for the tip. And here are the sponsors who made it possible:
https://is.gd/c4ZQHC
- Brad Haugaard
