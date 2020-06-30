News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Limited Street Fair Coming This Friday

The Monrovia Street Fair will return on July 3, this Thursday, with changes ...
  • The market will be condensed, on Myrtle Avenue between Olive and Chestnut.
  • To create a one-way loop, there will be one entry in and one exit out at Olive Avenue.
  • No kids’ play area, entertainment, or food services.
  • Vendors will include only farmers, prepared food vendors, and retail vendors.
  • Face coverings and physical distancing required. Those without a face covering will not be permitted to enter the market.
  • Hand wash and hand sanitizer stations will be available.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)