Limited Street Fair Coming This Friday

- The market will be condensed, on Myrtle Avenue between Olive and Chestnut.
- To create a one-way loop, there will be one entry in and one exit out at Olive Avenue.
- No kids’ play area, entertainment, or food services.
- Vendors will include only farmers, prepared food vendors, and retail vendors.
- Face coverings and physical distancing required. Those without a face covering will not be permitted to enter the market.
- Hand wash and hand sanitizer stations will be available.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment