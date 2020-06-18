News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

First Presbyterian Church Opens Sunday

First Presbyterian Church Monrovia (Foothill and Myrtle) will open for in-person worship this Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The service will also be recorded and available on line at 3 p.m.

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)