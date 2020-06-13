City Council May Sell Dollars for 55 Cents Apiece

https://is.gd/aqaLG3) the Monrovia City Council will consider selling dollars at 55 cents apiece. Sorry, not to you.
The situation is that Monrovia gets money every year from utility rates to put its power lines underground. Currently Monrovia has about $437,000.
If Monrovia was to put its own power lines underground, it would do so in areas with high fire danger, such as along Norumbega or the Ridgeside/Oakglade Loop.
But ... in order to have enough money to do even the cheapest of these projects ($4.65 million) it would have to wait about 20 years for enough money to come in to cover the costs, assuming nothing changes.
Or ... Monrovia could sell its funds to a city with an aggressive undergrounding program at 55 cents per dollar.
So ... city staff is recommending selling the $427,568 the city has accrued for about $240,000.
Source: https://is.gd/khp3Sp
- Brad Haugaard
