Major Monrovia Facebook Groups Display Same Image As Statement of Solidarity

Police Chief Alan Sanvictores kneeling before protesters.
Three of the main Monrovia Facebook groups - Monrovia Happenings; Monrovia, California; and Monrovia Messenger, together having almost 23,000 members - have switched their group's picture to the same image, showing Police Chief Alan Sanvictores kneeling before people protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Carmen Martinez, of Monrovia Happenings, writes:
"Today we have solidarity throughout our town.
"If you belong to several community groups you will see us changing our group picture to the same picture. We are all different and yet, we are all the same.
"Thank you, Brian Tindall, for capturing such an amazing moment, but morse so for our MPD Chief Sanvictores, our entire MPD and our entire community."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment