News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---
Summer Activities in Monrovia
Fourth of July
This year Monrovia will introduce a 4th of July Home Decorating Contest and an Old Town Monrovia Window Decorating Contest, so break out bunting, American flags, banners and balloons. To register for the competition, please visit the City’s website [though I can't figure out where on the city website]. Judging for the competition will take place on July 1 and July 2, with the winners announced and maps made available on July 3.
Sorry, no in-person fireworks, but you can watch part of the 2019 fireworks show, which will include a tribute to Monrovia’s Blue Star Families and will honor those serving the country. The video will air on Saturday, July 4, at 5 p.m. It can be viewed on the City’s website, Facebook Page and YouTube.
Street Fair
The Monrovia Street Fair & Market will return on July 3, at 5 p.m. The market will be condensed and located on Myrtle Avenue between Olive Avenue and Walnut Avenue. To avoid crowding, a limited number of visitors may occupy the marketplace at one time. Visitors may be asked wait when the market has reached capacity. In addition, there will be one entry in, at Olive Avenue, and one exit out. No kids’ play area and entertainment, but there will be hand wash and hand sanitizer stations.
Concerts
Online only, flashbacks from earlier concerts, airing each Sunday at 5 p.m. July 12 through August 23. On KGEM-TV channel 3 (Spectrum) or channel 87.3 (Giggle), or YouTube.
Movies in the Park
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, sit back, relax and enjoy a movie underneath the stars. Reservations required to attend.
July 18 - Detective Pikachu
July 25 - Little Rascals
Aug. 1 - Frozen 2
Aug. 8 - Toy Story 4
Comfy Camping at Home Family Adventure
A six-week challenge. Registered participants will earn merit badges pins for each completed challenge. The program will run from July 25 to August 29.
Challenge 1: Build your Tent or Fort
Challenge 2: Take a Community Hike / Scavenger Hunt
Challenge 3: Share your Scrumptious Camping Dinner
Challenge 4: Create a Ooey Gooey Goodness S'more
Challenge 5: Star Gazing Discovery
Challenge 6: Insect Safari
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 6/19/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment