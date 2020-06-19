School Board to Consider Anti-Racism Resolution; Career/Life Course; Free Chromebooks for Low-Income Students; Etc.

https://is.gd/hzcGxf) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ A resolution denouncing racism, discrimination, and incitement of violence. It commits the district to "pursuing racial and implicit bias training" and "the well-being and safety of Black students and community members by speaking out against acts of bigotry" and that it will "advocate for the establishment of universal access to quality pre-school" and that it "affirms its commitment to the teaching of tolerance, understanding, and the appreciation of the diversity in our schools and community." https://is.gd/deqD4m
~ Create a new course called Career/Life Planning, in which "students will increase their understanding of the relationship of the individual to the economic community and develop individual career plans." https://is.gd/u0xJKl
~ Approving an agreement with California Emerging Technology Fund and Frontier Communications to distribute free Chromebooks to low-income students who do not have a computing device at home. https://is.gd/NgeMBk
~ Buy some computer security software from SentinelOne for $44,955. https://is.gd/bz8EG6
~ Buying a laser engraver for $36,579.53. https://is.gd/OknKcV
- Brad Haugaard
