School Board to Denounce Racism, Violence; Adopt 'Fantasy' Budget; Accept Contract for Internet Filtering

https://is.gd/vz56lF) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Adopting a resolution "denouncing racism and discriminatory acts in America and affirm[ing] MUSD's commitment to tolerance, understanding, and diversity in schools." The resolution would voice "its opposition to all forms of racism, discriminatory actions, and the incitement of violence." https://is.gd/eHky2t
~ Adopting its 2020-21 budget (https://is.gd/r3OfEy), which Board President Rob Hammond called a "fantasy budget" in this interview: https://is.gd/ajtqlv
~ Accepting a three-year contract for Internet content filtering from Linewize for $40,184. https://is.gd/dJOwUO
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment