News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

School Board to Denounce Racism, Violence; Adopt 'Fantasy' Budget; Accept Contract for Internet Filtering

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/vz56lF) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Adopting a resolution "denouncing racism and discriminatory acts in America and affirm[ing] MUSD's commitment to tolerance, understanding, and diversity in schools." The resolution would voice "its opposition to all forms of racism, discriminatory actions, and the incitement of violence." https://is.gd/eHky2t

~ Adopting its 2020-21 budget (https://is.gd/r3OfEy), which Board President Rob Hammond called a "fantasy budget" in this interview: https://is.gd/ajtqlv

~ Accepting a three-year contract for Internet content filtering from Linewize for $40,184. https://is.gd/dJOwUO


- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)