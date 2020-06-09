Mental Health Service Available to School District Families

Care Solace is an online resource with a live, multilingual Care Concierge meant to assist individuals in finding local mental health related programs and counseling services. Care Solace's web-based system works alongside our multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) as a tool for school staff and families to connect with community-based mental healthcare resources and providers.
The proprietary care navigation system taps into a vast database of mental healthcare resources to find carefully vetted local and online therapists and programs in minutes.
School district staff and families may access Care Solace services in two ways:
1. Call (888) 515-0595 or email weserve@caresolace.org to speak with someone from the Care Concierge team.
• Representatives are standing by to take your call, email or video chat 24/7
2. Visit your district’s link at Caresolace.com/musdparents
• Answer ten simple questions on their confidential platform and get matched with local and online providers in minutes.
• Care Solace takes into account all types of private insurance including Medi-Cal, Medicaid, and Medicare and those that have no insurance. The provider will also be specific to age, gender, zip code and any special requests.
• If you’d like assistance finding a provider and/or booking an appointment, the Care Concierge can make the phone calls on your behalf, help you navigate who accepts your insurance, and any other special requests, saving you precious time in your busy schedules.
Care Solace is available for use by district students and families at no cost. All information shared with Care Solace or entered on their website is completely confidential and securely stored. They do not share specific user information to any third parties or even the district itself.
Please note, this service is an optional free resource available to families in our district. If you are interested in seeking counseling-related services at this time, please give them a call at (888) 515-0595.
Click HERE for a list of Frequently Asked Questions to reference.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian, Superintendent
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment