Monrovia Coronavirus Count: 183, Up 4; No New Deaths

Today's Coronavirus cases from LA Deptartment of Public Health:

Monrovia: 183 cases (up 4), 25 deaths (unchanged).

Unincorporated Monrovia: 23 cases (up 1).

Brookdale Monrovia: 8 cases (unchanged), 1 death (unchanged).

Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center: 74, 16 deaths. This facility has  disappeared from the county's stats page, so these numbers are old.

Monrovia Memorial Hospital:  27 cases (unchanged) and 2 deaths (unchanged). This facility has  disappeared from the county's stats page, so these numbers are old.

- Brad Haugaard
