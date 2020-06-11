Monrovia Coronavirus Count: 183, Up 4; No New Deaths

Today's Coronavirus cases from LA Deptartment of Public Health:
Monrovia: 183 cases (up 4), 25 deaths (unchanged).
Unincorporated Monrovia: 23 cases (up 1).
Brookdale Monrovia: 8 cases (unchanged), 1 death (unchanged).
Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center: 74, 16 deaths. This facility has disappeared from the county's stats page, so these numbers are old.
Monrovia Memorial Hospital: 27 cases (unchanged) and 2 deaths (unchanged). This facility has disappeared from the county's stats page, so these numbers are old.
- Brad Haugaard
