Gertrude - A Happy, Loving Companion

Gertrude is a happy, curious, even-keeled, and loving companion. This eight-year-old cutie is an energetic gal who loves spending time with people, but she’s also very chill and easygoing. She's just as happy running around in the yard as she is curling up for an afternoon nap, so she’s very well-rounded. And she’s eager to please her human friends and absolutely loves treats, which means learning new things is one of her favorite pastimes! If you’ve been wanting a friend by your side, Gertrude is ready to fill that role!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

Brad Haugaard
