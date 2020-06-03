Civic Leaders Join to Discuss George Floyd, Racism

Members of the Monrovia City Council, School Board members, law enforcement, and other community leaders gathered in Library Park today to talk about racism and the killing of George Floyd.
A prayer, a hymn, comments by organizer Tyler Spicer and brief comments from officials and others. Above is School Board President Rob Hammond, who condemned the “murder” of Floyd, recalled the interview with Floyd’s brother and compared the pain to that which he experienced on the death of his own brother.
Mayor Tom Adams said the killing in Minneapolis has hurt the Monrovia Police as a stain upon their profession and something they would not have allowed if they were in Minneapolis.
Note: I put “murder” in quotes because I’m quoting and because officially a person is only a murderer if convicted, not because I doubt the facts.
- Brad Haugaard
WHYReplyDelete
It was an event put on by Monrovia's greatest Trump supporters. Listening to Adams speak on this topic was just a joke. It was like the KKK putting on a black rights march.ReplyDelete