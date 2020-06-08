News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Pickles is a Chatty Catty - Likes to Explore, Too

How handsome is Pickles? This three-year-old kitty is a curious and adventurous young man who loves to explore. He’s very chatty and would be a wonderful conversation buddy, even if you don’t yet speak cat. Pickles is very intelligent and has a big personality, and he’ll be such a fun guy to have around your house. Plus, did you notice how sleek and gorgeous he is?

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

