Falafel Would Like a Calm, Stable Home

Little Falafel came to us as a scared stray, but with some patience and love he has gone from hiding in the back of his kennel to snuggling in laps! This five-year-old dog is known for his “zoomies” around the play yard and taking dips in our doggie pools. Because Falafel may need some time to get to know new people, he would do best in a home with adults and older kids. A quiet, calm, and stable environment will bring out the loving, playful cutie pie that is Falafel!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
