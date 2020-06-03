Monrovian Restaurant Prepares to Re-Open

The Monrovian restaurant, at the corner of Myrtle and Colorado, is apparently getting ready to re-open. A Facebook post says:
“We are a new family restaurant located in Old Town Monrovia, California. Chef owned, offering fresh baked pastries, cakes, pies, and local coffee in our quick service pastry area located in the front of our dining room. We offer many different styles of artisan pastries and breads, alongside our naturally leavened pizza dough! We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a full bar.”
- Brad Haugaard
