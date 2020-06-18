News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Ex-Girlfriend Threatened with Car, Pistol; Suspect Punches Man Having Meal With Ex-Girlfriend; Gardener's Tools Stolen; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 337 service events, resulting in 63 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 11 at 8:12 a.m., a caller reported three vehicles collided into one another in the 800 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and found the three vehicles’ bumpers hit one another and one of the drivers was complaining of pain to her lower back, she had no visible injuries. A report was taken and the party found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Shoplifting
June 11 at 11:05 a.m., security for a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject left the store without paying for the merchandise he took. Officers responded but could not locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
June 11 at 2:37 p.m., a customer at a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject hit him in the face then fled the area in a vehicle. Officers responded and searched for the suspect but could not locate him. The victim refused paramedics. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 11 at 3:29 p.m., a gardener reported someone took his gardening tools from the back of his parked truck in the 200 block of W. Walnut. The suspect fled the area in a vehicle. Officers searched for the suspect but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 7:53 p.m., officers responded to a call of intoxicated subjects that were drinking alcohol and throwing trash out of their parked vehicle in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and contacted two subjects, one of which was too intoxicated to care for his own well-being or that of others. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
June 12 at 1:53 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill called to report a theft. A male subject entered the store and took merchandise without making any attempt to pay for the items. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
June 12 at 6:46 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Duarte called to report the front window of their vacant business was shattered. There was no indication that the subject(s) made entry or attempted a burglary. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
June 12 at 2:22 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a subject selected several tools, hid them in his waistband, and attempted to leave without paying for them. He was stopped by loss prevention investigators and escorted back to the office. Officers arrived and accepted the private person’s arrest. The subject was issued a citation and released in the field.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 10:45 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 1500 block of S. Mayflower. A motorist was traveling south on Mayflower from Evergreen and made an unsafe turning movement which caused him to collide into the north gate of a residence and into a parked RV. Further investigation revealed that the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 2:59 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Huntington and Monterey when he saw a person he knew from prior contacts. A computer check revealed he had a no bail warrant. The subject was detained and was later released on a citation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 6:46 p.m., an employee from a business in the 800 block of E. Huntington called to report a subject was inside the business causing a disturbance. Officers responded and spoke with the subject. Further investigation revealed the subject was too intoxicated and unable to care for himself or others. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary – Two Suspects Arrested
June 14 at 4:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the 100 block of W. Lemon. Officers arrived and found a door that had been pried open. They checked the damaged door and heard a noise inside the business then saw two subjects inside the business. Both subjects fled into the business which is currently under construction. A containment was set up with the assistance of Sierra Madre PD and Arcadia PD. The two suspects were located and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
June 14 at 8:06 a.m., a caller stated she parked her vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Sometime during the early morning hours the vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 14 at 9:07 a.m., a resident from the 800 block of W. Walnut called to report that sometime during the night her purse was taken from her unlocked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering
June 14 at 9:31 a.m., a resident from the 400 block of W. Lemon called to report his vehicle was ransacked. Nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
June 14 at 2:18 p.m., a business owner in the 800 block of W. Foothill called to report that his office and several other offices had their windows broken. The investigation revealed there were several commercial burglaries. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 14 at 7:12 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called to report that his vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. An unknown suspect forced entry into the vehicle. The victim was unable to determine if there was a loss. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 14 at 7:45 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Linwood called to report that two of his vehicles were broken into while they were parked in the alley behind his residence. Nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
June 15 at 8:15 a.m., an employee from an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Duarte called to report that someone broke into the office over the weekend by breaking a small window. The employees checked the location, there was no loss. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats / Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 7:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call in the 700 block of E. Huntington, a female reported she was being followed by her ex-boyfriend who threatened to kill her. The boyfriend tapped his vehicle into her vehicle and fled. An officer was in the area and saw the suspect vehicle driving east on Huntington and stopped it a short distance away. The victim said the boyfriend was armed with a gun. A search of the vehicle revealed an unregistered loaded Glock handgun. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 2:01 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle called to report two subjects just broke into a vehicle. An officer arrived and saw a vehicle with a smashed window. One of the subjects was located. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault
June 17 at 12:33 p.m., the victim was sitting at a table in front of a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle when a suspect exited the business and "Sucker Punched" the victim. Officers arrived and interviewed the victim and discovered the victim was having a meal with the suspect's ex-girlfriend. The suspect returned to the scene and confirmed he punched the victim. The suspect was arrested at the scene and issued a citation.
