Superintendent Thorossian's May Update

In the beginning of May, the District and our school community celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week. Our teachers chose this profession because of their belief in the value of education, their love of learning, and their connection to their students. I’d like to personally thank them for their passion and dedication to their students, to Monrovia Unified, and to our community.
Monrovia Unified honored the Class of 2020 with a celebration at 8:20 p.m. May 6 at Monrovia High School. Monrovia High lit up the Stadium and the Monrovia ‘M’ on the mountain, as another way to acknowledge seniors and their achievements. This has continued to occur every Wednesday since then and will continue through our June 3 graduation. Monrovia Unified is dedicated to celebrating its Class of 2020.
On May 10, Monrovia Unified took part in Virtual Monrovia Days 2020, and shared a video montage that celebrated our scholars and athletes. The video highlighted all of the things that make our District great: our students, teachers and staff, families, and strong academic programs and enrichment opportunities.
We’ve also been busy this month preparing for the celebrations ahead, including our promotions and graduation ceremonies. I’d like to extend a thank-you to our Board of Education, Monrovia High School Principal Kirk McGinnis and administrators, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the City of Monrovia, and our entire community for advocating on behalf of our students and making sure their successes and achievements were celebrated. I look forward to our promotion and graduation ceremonies – our students deserve this.
Toward the end of the month, Monrovia High School announced Kate Tadeo as its valedictorian and Jessica Lee as salutatorian. Congratulations to both on their achievements. We wish them luck as they pursue their academic and personal goals in college.
Lastly, congratulations to you all for rising to the challenge that this dismissal presented all of us. I know I speak for everyone when I say I cannot wait until we are back in school again but, until then, please stay safe and take care of one another.
We will continue providing updated information on our website and social media platforms. Pre-recorded informational messages are regularly updated at (626) 471-2084.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian, Superintendent
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment