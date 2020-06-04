News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Lyft Driver Punched for Not Loading Luggage; Man Robbed of Cell Phone at Knife Point; Motorist Brandishes Firearm at Protesters; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 394 service events, resulting in 69 investigations.
Battery
May 28 at 1:29 p.m., a customer of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a battery incident. While he was shopping, a male subject inside the store punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. After being hit, the victim saw the subject run out of the store. He did not know why the suspect hit him. Officers responded and searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The victim did not require paramedics. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
May 28 at 6:13 p.m., a Lyft driver called police to report a battery incident. He was picking up a subject at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth. The subject became upset when the driver would not load his luggage in the trunk. The driver told the subject he needed to do that himself. The subject then punched the driver in the face and ran into the hotel. Investigation continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
May 28 at 8:30 p.m., a motorist was stopped at a red light at Myrtle and Olive. The motorist attempted to make a right turn onto eastbound Olive and sideswiped another motorist. One of the motorists fled the scene without providing the necessary documentation. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 28 at 10:10 p.m., a traffic collision occurred in the 700 block of W. Duarte. A motorist was exiting a driveway in the 700 block of W. Duarte and there was an illegally parked vehicle blocking her view. When the motorist exited the driveway, she collided into another vehicle who was traveling west on Duarte. Both motorists complained of pain to their chest, due to the airbags deploying. Monrovia Paramedics arrived and treated the motorists. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
May 29 at 1:38 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report two male subjects stole power tools and fled the location heading south on Mountain in a black BMW with no license plates. Investigation continuing.
Theft
May 29 at 3:22 p.m., a resident from the 700 block of S. Ivy called police to report his landscaping equipment was stolen from the bed of his truck. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 30 at 9:43 a.m., a business owner in the 200 block of W. Maple arrived at work and discovered his company vehicle had been stolen sometime during the night. Officers responded and searched the area for the vehicle, but could not locate it. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Family Disturbance
May 30 at 11:27 a.m., a caller reported hearing a male and female subject yelling at one another inside an apartment in the 500 block of E. Olive. Officers responded and located the two subjects still yelling at one another. After determining no crime had occurred, officers kept the peace and provided counseling.
Battery
May 30 at 12:12 p.m., callers reported a fight in progress in the north alley of the 300 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and found two female subjects had battered one another. Officers kept the peace, then issued citations for battery, as both wanted the other arrested.
Family Disturbance
May 30 at 2:45 p.m., a caller reported hearing a family yelling at one another for over an hour at their house in the 200 block of N. Grand. Officers responded and located the family. It was determined no crime had occurred and the officers kept the peace.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 10:24 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Duarte called police to report an adult male subject took merchandise without paying for it. Officers located the subject, who admitted to stealing the merchandise. The subject was arrested for shoplifting.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 11:50 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of E. Olive reported that her boyfriend threw a lotion bottle at her and it struck her in the face, causing redness to her face. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The male subject was subsequently arrested for domestic violence. He was also found to be on probation for a prior domestic violence incident.
Robbery
June 3 at 4:30 p.m., a male subject was sitting at a table at Station Square Park using his cell phone when he was approached by two Hispanic subjects, a male and female. The female subject brandished a knife and asked him what he was doing. The male subject then punched him in the face and took his cell phone out of his hands. The two subjects walked towards the train platform. The police were notified and the victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. The suspects were not located. The investigation is continuing.
Weapons Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 5:26 p.m., Demonstrators were peacefully protesting in the 300 block of S. Myrtle when a motorist initiated a confrontation with the demonstrators. The motorist brandished a firearm and then sped away, heading north on Myrtle. Officers quickly responded and detained the motorist in the area. An investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Posted by Brad at 6/04/2020
