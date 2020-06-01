Two Reasons for a National Day of Mourning and Lament

The Monrovia City Council will be joining many other cities in declaring today, June 1, 2020 as National Day of Mourning and Lament. This was originally designed to Lament the horrific loss of life due to COVID 19. Now with the loss of George Floyd and the unrest that followed, it is fitting that the Lament be extended to include the events we now see. I am pleased with the Monrovia response of peaceful protest over the life of Mr. Floyd being taken but am also pleased that Monrovia has not experienced any of the looting and property damage. If we can keep this focus on a positive outcome, perhaps we can all make a positive difference. As I reach out to many of the Ministers in town, I find that many are praying for Monrovia and I am thankful for that.
- Brad Haugaard
