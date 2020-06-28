News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

T. Phillip’s Gone; New Restaurant Coming

T. Phillip’s is apparently out of business, but a sign in the window says a new restaurant is coming. 

- Brad Haugaard 
  1. KellyJune 28, 2020 at 12:15 PM

    My family would use the large room in the back. Hope that room stays.

  2. UnknownJune 28, 2020 at 1:10 PM

    How do I subscribe or get in your email list?

    1. BradJune 28, 2020 at 1:27 PM

      On the right side of the web page monrovianow.com you should see two forms, one for the daily email, and one for the weekly email. Pick either.

