Carotid Hold Illegal in Monrovia; Street Fair, Street Sweeping, Parking Enforcement to Resume

City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The carotid control hold [which has been protested following the death of George Floyd] has not been used in Monrovia "for approximately 15 years," although police have been required to be trained on it. However, "As of Sunday afternoon, Chief Sanvictores has suspended the policy. The carotid control hold is no longer in use by the Monrovia Police Department." Governor Newsom has also ordered an end of training for the hold.
~ The weekly Street Fair has been tentatively set to reopen on Friday, July 3. "At least initially it will look a bit different to practice social distancing."
~ The city will resume parking enforcement on Monday, June 15.
~ Street sweeping will return to a weekly schedule on Monday, June 15.
~ Monrovia's Roncelli Plastics has manufactured sneeze guards for public counters in city buildings. "We'll begin placing these guards in the coming days in anticipation of reopening public facilities." COVID rules will apply.
- Brad Haugaard
