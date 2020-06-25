News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---
Monrovia Police: Tools Stolen from Trucks; Overdose in Park; $23,000 to Work on Computer; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 321 service events, resulting in 53 investigations.
Vehicle Tampering
June 18 at 11:39 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Palm reported seeing a male subject looking into someone's parked car. Officers responded and located the subject. He was found to be in a possession of stolen property. The victims refused prosecution.
Shoplifting
June 18 at 2:16 p.m., an employee at a store in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a female subject had just left the store with over $200 worth of makeup that she did not pay for. Officers responded to the area but could not locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
June 18 at 7:32 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Magnolia called to report a burglary. The resident stated that sometime during the afternoon a suspect entered his garage and stole items. Officers arrived and determined that no forced entry had been made. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist / Overdose
June 19 at 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject that overdosed at the park. Officers arrived and found a subject laying under a bench unresponsive. The officer administered two rounds of Narcan and after a few moments, the subject regained consciousness. He was subsequently transported to the hospital by the Monrovia Fire Department for further treatment.
Vehicle Burglary
June 19 at 5:31 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of Oakglade noticed the window to his truck had been smashed while parked in the driveway of his residence. Various tools were stolen from the cab of the truck. Officers arrived and determined the incident had occurred in the early hours of the morning. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
June 19 at 8:30 p.m., a caller reported that her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she shopped at a store in the 400 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 19 at 10:05 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Atara called to report a theft. He was told he needed to pay $23,000 to a person who had been working on his computer. He was told to pay the money in the form of Best Buy and Target gift cards. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 4:18 a.m., an officer witnessed a vehicle speeding in the area of Foothill and Alta Vista. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver exhibited signs and symptoms of intoxication. The subject refused to perform any field sobriety tests and he was subsequently arrested for Driving Under the Influence. The subject was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 1:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the area of Chestnut and Fifth. Officers arrived and contacted a subject outside of his vehicle. After further investigation, it was determined the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and issued a citation.
Vandalism
June 20 at 11:42 p.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a vandalism. Someone had slashed one of the tires to his vehicle while he was working. This investigation is continuing.
Mountain Lion
June 20 at 11:45 p.m., a caller advised there was a large animal, possibly a mountain lion, near the 600 block of Monterey. Officers arrived and were able to see the animal laying behind one of the hedges that was to the front of the complex. Dispatch called the residents of the complex and surrounding area so they can remain indoors. The Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified and responded to the scene. The animal then fled northbound.
Domestic Violence
June 21 at 12:02 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 600 block of W. Olive. A husband and wife got into a verbal argument, the husband pushed the wife twice causing her to fall to the ground both times. She sustained an abrasion to her left knee and pain to her right wrist and forearm as the result of the falls. A WANT was entered into the system for the suspect for domestic violence.
Hit and Run / Brandishing a Firearm
June 21 at 3:42 p.m., a driver in a vehicle was traveling west on Huntington and stopped at the light at Mayflower. He noticed a vehicle traveling west behind him at a high rate of speed and did not think the driver was going to stop so he started to move forward. The suspect tapped the vehicle at a slow impact speed. The victim motioned for the suspect to pull over. While looking in his rear view mirror, the victim saw the suspect raise a firearm and display it. The suspect was described as a white male in his 40s or 50s driving a brown Honda Pilot with paper plates. This investigation is continuing.
Theft Attempt
June 22 at 5:08 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Pilgrim regarding a vehicle theft. Two subjects were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The suspects were confronted by the owner and fled in a white Volkswagen Jetta. Officers did an area check for the vehicle but it was not found. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 22 at 12:55 p.m., a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck called to report a recovered vehicle. The employee was completing paperwork on a vehicle they purchased several weeks ago when they received notice from Department of Justice that the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Los Angeles. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / Obstructing – Suspect Arrested
June 22 at 4:45 p.m., a caller reported two subjects had climbed over the fence in the 200 block of W. Foothill. He advised the subjects were trespassing. Officers arrived and located one of the subjects who climbed back over. One of the subjects stayed on the property, so officers had to enter and check the property. Officers located a female hiding in a dumpster area. During the investigation the subjects kept giving the wrong names and delayed officers. They were arrested and issued a citation.
Theft
June 22 at 6:30 p.m., an officer responded to 1500 block of Pilgrim regarding the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2003 Ford F250. The victim had a video of the suspect vehicle which was a white sedan. It appears this case is related to a second theft attempt which occurred early in the morning. Both investigations are continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 22 at 9:03 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block Los Angeles regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim parked and locked his work van and was inside a residence for approximately one hour. When he returned to the vehicle, he saw his window was smashed and his company work tools were missing. This investigation is continuing.
Mountain Lion
June 22 at 10:08 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive called to report a mountain lion walking across the street. The Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified. The mountain lion left the area.
Vehicle Burglary
June 23 at 8:06 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 200 block of W. Walnut regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim advised he parked his work van in the alley behind his residence overnight. In the morning a co-worker discovered two windows were broken and someone had taken work tools. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 23 at 9:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of W. Cherry regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim reported parking his company work van in front of his residence, he returned to the vehicle the following morning and discovered someone had broken a window to the vehicle. No loss was determined. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
June 23 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Duarte regarding a residential burglary. The victim arrived home and entered his locked front door. The house was ransacked and it appears the suspects gained entry through the kitchen window. This investigation is continuing.
Mountain Lion
June 23 at 9:44 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Colorado called to report a mountain lion was in their backyard. The resident was told to stay indoors and the Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified of the call. The mountain lion left the area.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 24 at 8:18 p.m., a vehicle traveling west on Huntington broadsided a vehicle pulling out from private property near Magnolia. The vehicle was pushed up onto the median, temporarily shutting down traffic for westbound Huntington. One of the drivers complained of pain and was treated by paramedics.
Posted by Brad at 6/25/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment