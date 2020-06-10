Canyon Oaks and Mountain Park Graduations - Some Surprised With Scholarships

Canyon Oaks High School graduate (left); Mountain Park Independent School graduate (right)
More than 60 seniors from Canyon Oaks High School and Mountain Park Independent Study School were cheered on as they walked the stage to receive their diplomas during a drive-thru commencement ceremony on June 3 at Monrovia High School.
"It was an absolute honor to see our seniors' hard work pay off as they walked that stage to experience a moment that was almost taken away from them," Board of Education President Rob Hammond said. "Congratulations to our graduates. We wish them success as they move toward the next chapter in their lives."
When the ceremony began, cars lined up and graduates exited their vehicles with masks on and lined up 6 feet apart from one another. Teachers were invited on stage to share their memories of each student and ended with words of encouragement for the future.
"Our Canyon Oaks and Mountain Park graduates have demonstrated the characteristics that lead to success: persistence, creativity, and hard work. These are qualities that we hope to cultivate in all our students," Superintendent Dr. Katherine Thorossian said. "Monrovia Unified is dedicated to the achievement of every student and I am certain that our graduates will continue to be a source of pride for our community."
As they picked up their diploma and elbow-bumped their teachers, some students were also surprised as they were presented with scholarships. Before reaching the pick-up zone at the end of the graduation stage, students met with Flint Fertig, Director of Alternative Schools, who directed them to turn their tassel from right to left.
"The Class of 2020 was presented with many obstacles this school year, but not once did they let the hardships discourage them," Fertig said. "They pushed through everything and have fulfilled all of the graduation requirements to be here today. Congratulations to every single one of them."
- Brad Haugaard
