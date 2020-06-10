Schools Provide Anti-Vaping Videos On-Line

Vaping is a dangerous trend that concerns us all. The shared concern about the prevalence of vaping in our community inspired us to apply for a state Tobacco Use Prevention Education (TUPE) Grant for grades 6-12.
The Monrovia School District has been using part of its state Tobacco Use Prevention Education (TUPE) Grant for a motivational speaker to focus on the dangers of vaping. Robert Hackenson, Jr., professional speaker and “edutainer,” has more than 10 years of experience inspiring students and professionals across the U.S. and Canada. His presentations are interactive and student-centered, incorporating magic and student volunteers to captivate audiences.
In the 2019-2020 school year, Mr. Hackenson made several presentations at our secondary schools. He was scheduled for a presentation at Canyon Oaks High School and a district-wide parent presentation when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
In his interest to continue to serve the community of Monrovia, Mr. Hackenson has created a series of videos to temporarily replace the live presentation. The videos cover such topics as the evolution of the vaping craze, the actual content of vaping products, the effects of nicotine and THC products on teenagers, and what parents can do to determine if their children are vaping.
This is a great opportunity for you to sit down with your child and watch the videos together. They will certainly spark important conversations and increase your knowledge of the vaping epidemic.
The videos will be available for viewing from June 15th to July 15th at the following site: http://DynamicInfluence.com/Monrovia The password is "Monrovia".
Brad Haugaard
