Urinetown Play at Monrovia High
Monrovia High School's Theater Department will perform the musical, Urinetown, on March 9,10 and 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. The play has won three Tony Awards. It is a comedic satire of the legal system, social irresponsibility, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and musical theater. Music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Greg Kotis, and directed at MHS by Nathanael Overby. The play features a full student cast and student orchestra. Tickets ($10 pre-sale and $15 at the door) are available from www.wildcattheater.com or any cast member or parent volunteer.
