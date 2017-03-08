News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Choral Company Looking for Young Singers
The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company is looking for young performers for Requiem, by Gabriel Faure, on Saturday, April 8 during the "Masterworks" concert at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Monrovia. The company is seeking 1, 2, or 3 young people in grades 2 through 8 to sing the "Pie Jesu" with organ accompaniment. Audition date: Tuesday, March 21 at 4 p.m. at St. Luke's Church in Monrovia, 122 S. California Ave. Requirements: Must audition on Tuesday, March 21 at 4 p.m. at church; must be able to perform "Pie Jesu" from memory at the time of the audition; must be available for performance on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; must be available for the dress rehearsal on Friday, April 7 from 7-8 p.m.; must be available for a coaching on Tuesday, March 4 at 4 p.m. at church. Singers may register in person at the audition or in advance by contacting Dr. Zanaida Robles at drzanaidarobles@gmail.com or 487-9862.
