Bartlett Plaque at Monrovia Train Station


 

This plaque honoring former Monrovia Mayor Bob Bartlett has just been installed next to the westbound track at the Monrovia station. He "championed public transportation for all of LA County."

- Brad Haugaard 
  2. Brad,
    Everything in this post is an absolute falsehood. All this dirt was thrown at him during his tenure and every one of the charges was proven false.

    1. By post you mean the comment. Regardless of the facts of the matter - though since you were the PIO at the time I'm inclined to credit you, Dick - it seems to be needlessly insulting, especially since Bartlett is not here to defend himself, so I'm going to remove the comment.

  3. BRAD YOUR A COWARD
    SINGER ALSO WAS ON THE TAKE WITH HIS CAMERA
    BOB DID ALL THAT STUFF
    PRINT THE TRUTH
    CHECK THE RECORDS

