Monrovia Police Officers' Association Raises Money For Specialized Wheelchair
Monrovia Police Officers' Association presented Jose De Anda, a young man with muscular dystrophy, with a specialized wheelchair to increase his mobility. The police department's School Resource Officer, James Ruano, learned of De Anda's situation and led a campaign to raise money for the chair. In addition to the Police Officers' Association, other contributors were the Monrovia Fire Fighters Association, Monrovia Kiwanis, personal donations from Monrovia's mayor, council members, city manager and city employees. Also, Rifton Equipment, the manufacturer, gave "a very large discount on the chair" and its employees donated their time to build it. https://goo.gl/Oax27j
- Brad Haugaard
