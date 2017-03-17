News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Sena
Dinner at Sena, on the west side of Myrtle just south of Lime. Got the short rib grilled cheese sandwich for $11 and a happy hour beer for $4. Enjoyed it.
- Brad Haugaard
3/17/2017
restaurants
