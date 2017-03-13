News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Gun Photo Posting Was a 'Joke'; Wife Threatened With Shotgun; Homeless Person Arrested on Suspicion of Cell Phone Theft; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 9-12. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 8:22 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of W. Palm regarding several subjects blocking a driveway. One of the subjects had an outstanding warrant and was arrested.
Outside Assist / Commercial Burglary – Suspects Arrested
March 9 at 8:32 a.m., officers assisted Arcadia Police Department with an investigation of suspects involved in a pursuit. During the course of the investigation, receipts and possible stolen merchandise from a business in Monrovia were located inside the suspect vehicle. Monrovia officers went to the business in the 500 block of Duarte Road and discovered it had been burglarized during the night. The suspects were arrested and joint investigations are being conducted.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 10:49 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a vehicle fail to stop for the red light at California and Huntington. The officer stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, who displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. Through investigation, the driver was determined to be driving under the influence and was arrested. He was taken into custody, where he was held for a sobering period.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 12:41 a.m., a female resident in the 700 block of E. Greystone called police to report her husband pointed a shotgun at her. She said she was lying in bed asleep when she was awakened by her husband, who was holding a shotgun. He threatened her and opened the shotgun to show her it was loaded. The two shells fell out onto the bed. She grabbed the shells, pushed him, and ran to a neighbor’s house and called police. She advised police that their two children were still in the house, ages 3 and 7. When Officers arrived, they positioned themselves around the residence. An officer called the house by phone and spoke to the suspect at length until eventually he was able to persuade the suspect to come out. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody without further incident. The children were unharmed and slept through the entire incident.
Threatening Social Media Post
March 10 at 5:08 p.m., police received notification of a threatening post on a social media site that displayed handguns with a caption reading, "I've had enough, getting ready for Monday MHS." Officers contacted the high school and officers interviewed the students that received the post. Some of the students replied to the post on the site, telling the individual that it was no joking matter and how serious the situation was due to the posting.
The student who posted the photo replied to everyone on the site that he was just kidding and only meant it as a joke. He said he didn't want to harm anyone and he was only joking. When the officers interviewed the student who posted the photo, he admitted to posting it, and said he was at a friend’s house when he got the idea on his own. The friend had BB guns and he took a photo of them. He then posted the photo with the comment on the social media site. He said he only wanted attention on the site and did not know it would go this far and involve the police. He was counseled and his parents were advised. Officers, through investigation, located the BB guns and confiscated them. The school will be handling the discipline of the student and the investigators will be contacting the District Attorney for the filing of potential criminal charges.
Stolen Vehicle
March 10 at 8:24 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1300 block of S. Magnolia. The victim parked his vehicle on the street in the evening, locking the doors and making sure he rolled up the windows. When he came out the next morning at 7:30 a.m., the vehicle was gone. He did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, a 2006 Acura. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 11:18 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject sleeping in the park covered up by a blanket. He made contact with the subject and saw an empty bottle of alcohol next to him. The subject was intoxicated and thought he was in Alhambra. He was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 1:13 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of W. Colorado regarding a domestic dispute. A male and female subject who live at the location became involved in an argument that escalated and turned physical. The female had visible abrasions and scratches to her back, arm and leg. The male subject was arrested for domestic violence. The female signed a refusal to prosecute, but wanted and emergency protection order, which was granted.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 7:59 a.m., the victim of petty theft reported her cell phone missing. She stated that she last had her cell phone at a gas station at Mountain and Huntington. Officers used the Find my iPhone app and located her phone at a park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock. The officers detained a homeless person in possession of the phone, who said he found the cell phone at the gas station. The victim said the cell phone was in her pocket the whole time while she was at the station. The suspect was arrested for misappropriation of lost property.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 11 at 11:59 a.m., a traffic collision with injuries was reported at Palm and Mayflower. Two subjects were taken to the hospital for complaint of pain.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 9:16 p.m., an officers was dispatched to Magnolia and Colorado on the report of a subject sleeping on the ground. The subject was located and found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for being drunk in public.
Grand Theft Tools
March 12 at 1:38 p.m., a theft of tools was reported in the 100 block of Acacia. The victim parked his work truck with tool storage boxes on the street the day before and the tool boxes were locked. The next day he returned to the truck and discovered the storage boxes unlocked and his tools were missing. The suspects possibly picked the locks on the truck. The investigation is continuing.
