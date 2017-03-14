Registration Open for Eighth Monrovia Area Partnership Conference

The Eighth Annual Monrovia Area Partnership annual conference will be held at the Monrovia Community Center at 119 West Palm on Saturday April 22, from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. It is free. To register, click here, https://goo.gl/rxkHt1, call 932-5563 or e-mail map@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
Conference workshops include:
- Building a Better Gold Line Experience
- Building a Better Response to Homelessness in Monrovia
- Building Better Awareness of our City's Unique History
- Building Better & Cleaner Communities
- Building Better with Resilience
MAP is a partnership of residents, agencies and city departments, joining unique skills, knowledge and expertise to make Monrovia a strong and vibrant community. Since 2006, MAP has worked year round to develop and promote programs that enhance public trust, practice effective problem solving and educate residents on the subjects of neighborhood safety and community pride.
Source: press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment