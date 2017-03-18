News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Council and School Board to Hold Joint Meeting
The Monrovia City Council and School Board will hold a joint meeting on this coming Tuesday, March 22, to discuss Monrovia Days, the Fourth of July celebration, legislative policy, get an update on the School Resource Officer (cop on campus) program, and to discuss developing a "science ecosystem." The meeting will be held at the school district's board room at the district office at 325 Huntington Drive. https://goo.gl/epSWuB
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment