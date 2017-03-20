News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Assault at Metro Station; Elderly Driver Forgot About Brake; Very, Very Drunk; Car Over Embankment; Suspect Returns for Wallet, Arrested
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 16-19. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 9:25 a.m., police received a call reporting a male subject had struck a female and proceeded to force her into a public restroom at the Metro Rail Station in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers were dispatched to the location. Officers were given a good description of both parties and quickly detained both subjects. After investigation, the male half was arrested for domestic violence.
Family Disturbance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the report of a family disturbance at a residence in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia. When officers arrived, they spoke to the female half and discovered she had an outstanding warrant. She was arrested and removed from the location.
Petty Theft / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 12:32 p.m., a shoplifting in progress was reported at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington Drive. Officers arrived and located two suspects matching the description provided by the reporting party. One of the subjects had outstanding warrants and was arrested. The other was released.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 10:37 p.m., officers were on patrol near a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle and found a subject sleeping in a walkway. A computer check revealed he had two outstanding warrants and he was arrested.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 2:46 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 100 block of Los Angeles when they saw a subject stumbling in an alley. He was found to be extremely intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public.
Grand Theft Auto Attempt
March 17 at 10:22 a.m., officers responded to the report of a vehicle burglary in the 200 block of Kruse Avenue. When they arrived, they found the ignition to the victim's vehicle had been punched and there was a shaved screw driver left on the floorboard of the vehicle. The stereo had been removed and stolen. It appears the suspects were attempting to steal the vehicle, but were not successful. The vehicle was locked. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Property Damage
March 17 at 10:31 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of E. Walnut. An elderly female was attempting to park and forgot to place her foot on the brake. She continued to drive through the parking spot, over the curb and into the front glass windows of a business. She narrowly missed an employee inside the business. The driver was given a re-examination notification.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 10:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Spanner regarding a female subject lying on the ground and a male standing over her. Officers arrived and learned that the subjects are boyfriend and girlfriend. They were both extremely intoxicated and were trying to walk home. The female had fallen several times and the male kept picking her up to try to walk her home. The female was so intoxicated she had to be taken to a hospital for treatment. The male was too intoxicated to care for his own safety and was arrested for being drunk in public.
Traffic Collision
March 18 at 7:51 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1000 block of Briarcliff. A vehicle traveling on Briarcliff went off the side of the road and landed approximately ten feet down an embankment. There were four occupants in the vehicle, but none of them were injured. It appears the owner of the vehicle had done some work on the brakes and may have left air in the lines, causing the brakes to fail.
Trespassing – Suspects Arrested
March 19 at 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a trespassing report at a motel in the 900 block of E. Huntington. A subject was entering the room he had rented at the motel and found a young male and female were inside the room. Both subjects fled on foot from the room. The male subject dropped his wallet in the room as he was leaving. Both subjects returned to the Motel to retrieve the wallet and were detained by officers. Further investigation revealed the door had been left unlocked by management and they had only been in the room for a few minutes. The 16-year-old female was found to be a reported runaway from Los Angeles. Both subjects were arrested for trespassing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment