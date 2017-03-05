News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Pajama Game Performances This Month At Monrovia High
The Pajama Game will be performed this month at the Taylor Performing Arts Center at Monrovia High. Performances are Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m. Seats are $30 ($15 for children under 12). The performance is The Shakespeare Club's 70th Annual Benefit Production.
A union strike at a pajama factory generates plenty of steam heat in this toe-tapping, comedic love story. The Pajama Game features songs and dances that have become musical theatre standards, including "Steam Heat," "Hey There," and "Hernando's Hideaway." Proceeds will provide scholarships for graduating seniors in the Pasadena Unified School District. Tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2710430
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment