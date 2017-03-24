News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Women at Work Presentation | Japanese Moss Balls
~ The City Of Monrovia and the Creative Resistance Network presents Women At Work - a visual and performing arts exhibit in honor of Women's History Month. Opening reception with performances, refreshments, and art exhibits on Friday, March 24, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Art exhibit on Saturday, March 25, 12:30-- 4 p.m. For more information, contact Mohna at 991-4789 or the Library at 256-8274.
Tom Freeman will be speak about Japanese Moss Balls at the Tuesday March 28, 7 p.m. meeting of the Monrovia Garden Club in the Fireside Room of First Presbyterian Church on the corner of Myrtle and Foothill. Visitors welcome. Light refreshments served at 6:30 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
