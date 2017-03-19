News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Man Shot and Killed in Monrovia/Duarte County Area


A man was shot and killed Saturday night in county area between Monrovia and Duarte, on East Camino Real Street, just east of California Avenue. 

- Brad Haugaard 
