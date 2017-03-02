News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Women's Evensong Invitational at St. Luke's Church
St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Monrovia will present its tenth annual Women's Evensong Invitational on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at the church, 122 S. California Ave. at Foothill Boulevard. The performance will spotlight the women of the choir, along with invited guest singers. Music will include Denis Mason's Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis, Luigi Cherubini's Like as a Father, and the Monrovia Preces and Responses, written for this group by Kent Bennett Jones, Music Director. A freewill offering will be taken, and a wine and cheese reception in Guild Hall will follow the performance.
- Brad Haugaard
