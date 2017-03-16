News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Vehicle Theft; Trailer Theft; Burglaries; Sledge Hammer Burglary; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 13-15. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 426 service events, resulting in 91 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
March 13 at 8:15 a.m., a car trailer was reported stolen from a business location in the 1800 block of S. Peck Road. The trailer was parked at the business on Saturday, March 11. When the victim arrived at the business in the morning on March 15, the trailer was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Attempt Residential Burglary
March 13 at 11:32 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia called police to report that three window screens on their home had been tampered with, but the suspect did not gain entry. The responding officer checked the area for any evidence left behind and the investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 13 at 3:08 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Parkrose regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim parked his vehicle on the street in front of the residence the evening before and secured the vehicle. He returned to his vehicle in the morning and saw the car stereo was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle
March 13 at 6:54 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 200 block of W. Evergreen. The victim said she parked her 2008 Honda CRV in the complex parking lot the night prior. She returned to the lot the next evening and found her vehicle was missing
Residential Burglary
March 13 at 9:09 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Magnolia called police to report that his home had been burglarized. He had been on vacation for ten days and arrived home to find his front door unlocked and the house ransacked. Officers were dispatched to the residence and it appears the suspects made entry through a dining room window. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 14 at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Fano regarding a possible fight in progress. When they arrived, they saw a male subject running west on Fano and they detained him. Further investigation revealed the suspect stole a bottle of alcohol from a business in the 500 block of W. Duarte. The store clerk chased the suspect to Fano Street. The suspect was arrested for petty theft.
Vandalism
March 14 at 10:54 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Date Court called police to report four suspects vandalizing property. The suspects were described as three White males and a White female with short hair, wearing a trench coat. The suspects were writing graffiti on a flower planter. The suspects were last seen walking south on Falling Leaf. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 15 at 8:15 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and found the front window of the business had been smashed. It appears the suspect broke into the business with a crowbar and stole currency from the location. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 15 at 8:40 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The front window to the business was smashed. The investigation revealed a suspect broke into the business with a sledge hammer and stole currency from the location. The investigation is continuing.
Mental Health Evaluation
March 15 at 10:10 a.m., a subject was reported driving erratically, running stop signs and speeding. The subject exited his vehicle in the area of Huntington and Mountain and walked into traffic. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The investigation revealed the subject was making delusional statements and was a danger to himself. He was placed on a 72-hour mental evaluation hold and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 5:02 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Myrtle and Colorado noticed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. The officer made contact with the driver and a computer check revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and was held on the warrant, pending his court appearance.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 5:03 p.m., a female subject called police to report that a male subject sitting at a bus bench in the 300 block of W. Huntington exposed himself to her. Officers arrived, located the suspect and placed him under arrest.
Detective Bureau Case Follow-up - Criminal Threats Investigation
On March 14, after an on-going investigation, the student who posted a photograph of four handguns on a social media site with the caption, "I've had enough, get ready for Monday MHS," was arrested for criminal threats. Officers recovered the four handguns depicted in the photograph and confirmed they were BB guns. The student was later released to his mother with a citation to appear in court on the charges. The detective handling the case has taken it to the District Attorney, who will be reviewing it for filing charges.
