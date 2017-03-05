News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Suit Bots Robotics Team Closing in on $10,000 Goal
"Team Mom," Miriam Childers, of the Suit Bots, one of Monrovia High's robotics teams, has asked me to "convey our immense gratitude to the community" for contributing to the team's expenses in traveling to the Western Super Regional Championships in Tacoma Washington. She writes that, "In just three days we are up to $6785!!!!" (Actually, now it is up to $7,285). If you'd like to help them meet their $10,000 goal, click here: https://goo.gl/jXpucP
- Brad Haugaard
