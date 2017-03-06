News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Drugs and Fighting; Wouldn't Pay for Dinner; Bathing And Counterfeit Money; Vehicle Vandalism
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 2-5. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Battery / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
March 2 at 5:29 p.m., dispatch received several calls reporting two male adults fighting in the 100 block of Norumbega Drive. Officers arrived and located one male adult, and while speaking with him, discovered he was on probation. During a pat-down search, he was found to have drug paraphernalia in his possession. Another officer located the second male suspect nearby, who was found to have several warrants. While speaking with the second suspect, a female approached. She was found to have several warrants and had methamphetamine in her possession. All three suspects were arrested.
Theft From a Vehicle
March 2 at 7:25 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Crescent. The vehicle was parked in the victim’s driveway with the doors unlocked. The suspect entered the vehicle and took a backpack containing miscellaneous school supplies and a bag containing clothing that was going to be donated. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 3 at 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a male adult slumped over the wheel of a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Linwood Avenue. Officers located the vehicle and an adult male inside, who was unresponsive. The officers made entry into the vehicle and saw a loaded syringe sticking out of the inner thigh of the driver. Officers were able to revive the subject, who admitted to being addicted to heroin. The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was stored.
Defrauding an Innkeeper
March 3 at 10:14 p.m., a male subject ordered a dinner meal at a restaurant in the 800 block of W. Huntington and then left the location without paying. The investigation is continuing.
Defrauding and Innkeeper
March 3 at 11:27 p.m., a male subject ordered food at a restaurant in the 1100 block of E. Huntington and was unhappy with the order. He was given a discount on his bill, but still left the location without paying. The investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Subject / Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 12:54 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding the report of a suspicious subject in the area. They arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant and he was arrested. While searching the suspect, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Weapons Offense
March 4 at 11:13 a.m., a security guard from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill flagged down an officer who was driving by on Myrtle. He informed the officer that a subject in a silver Charger had just sped through the parking lot and almost hit him. The officer turned into the parking area to look for the vehicle and was stopped by a patron, who reported that the same subject in the silver charger had tossed a handgun out of the vehicle window as it sped through the parking lot. The officer recovered the weapon, which was not registered, and an extensive search was conducted for the vehicle, but it was not located. Neighboring agencies were contacted to see if they had any reports of a recent shooting. The investigation is continuing.
Battery / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
March 4 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Norumbega on the report of a family disturbance. Officers arrived and separated three adults and spoke with them. They were all disruptive and combative with each other. One subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a second was arrested for battery.
Counterfeit Currency / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 4:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Huntington on the report of subjects bathing outside. The officers arrived and located several subjects possibly involved in the reported activity. While speaking with the subjects, the officers located counterfeit U.S. currency belonging to one of the subjects. He was arrested and taken into custody. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 10:07 p.m., an intoxicated female in a vehicle was reported at a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and located the subject. After investigation, the female driver was arrested for driving under the influence and was taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
March 5 at 12:24 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 900 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked her vehicle in the parking lot and when she returned, she found the driver side window had been shattered and her purse, which she left in the vehicle, was gone. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 5 at 6:15 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Royal Oaks. The resident parked and locked her vehicle in front of her home. She looked out the window and noticed a subject standing by her vehicle and pulling a toolbox from the back seat. The suspect fled in a vehicle. The victim went out to her vehicle and found the rear window had been smashed, allowing the suspect to gain access. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
March 5 at 12:19 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Myrtle called police to report a vandalism incident. Sometime during the early morning hours, an unknown suspect shattered the front passenger side window of his parked vehicle. No property appeared to have been taken. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
March 5 at 12:55 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Foothill parked his vehicle in front of his apartment complex and went in for the night. When he returned in the morning, he found one of his tires had been slashed with a sharp object. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 5 at 7:57 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Myrtle and Duarte Road. The two vehicles involved were traveling north on Myrtle, approaching Duarte, when the lead vehicle slowed down for the red light and was rear ended by the second vehicle. The drivers pulled into a parking lot to exchange information. Officers arrived and contacted the drivers. The driver who rear ended the other vehicle was determined to be driving under the influence and was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication
March 5 at 9:21 p.m., a caller reported a male subject at Myrtle and Central trying to get into vehicles in the area. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was determined to be extremely intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested for public intoxication.
Vandalism
March 5 at 9:24 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a residence in the 400 block of Almond. A white, late 1990's Jeep Cherokee was seen pulling up to the home and two teenage male suspects exited. They walked up to the victim's truck and broke a window, then walked up the driveway and broke a window on the victim's Toyota Camry. They fled in their vehicle. The suspects never tried to get into the vehicles to take anything. The investigation is continuing.
