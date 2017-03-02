News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Tour for Home Energy Savings
There will be a home energy tour of two Monrovia homes sponsored by The Energy Network to help homeowners learn about available statewide rebates for home energy upgrades and see how their homes can become energy efficient.
On March 12 and March 26 from noon to 3 p.m., community members can walk through two homes that were recently upgraded using statewide rebates and incentives through the Energy Upgrade California Home Upgrade program.
Homeowners Mary Ann and Corey Lutz and John and Katie Watson will answer questions about the upgrade process and their before-and-after experiences. Although each home had different needs, Home Upgrade offered them rebates for such upgrades as insulation, water heater, air conditioner, and windows.
To RSVP for the tours and learn the home addresses, visitors go to http://tenres.com/Monrovia .
The Energy Network is administered by Los Angeles County and funded by California utility ratepayers under the California Public Utilities Commission. For more information about The Energy Network events, call (877) 785-2237 or email homeupgrade@theenergynetwork.com.
- Brad Haugaard
