Dinner at Sakura Sushi House
Dinner at Sakura Sushi House, on the north side of Foothill in the Certified Market shopping area. Got the Bento Box A for $16.95, which comes with chicken, miso soup and a salad. Also got an iced tea for $1.95. Nice.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/24/2017
restaurants
