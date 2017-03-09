News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Urinetown Opens Tonight


The Monrovia High play "Urinetown," opens tonight, with two more performances, tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday. Details: https://goo.gl/FTPPXq
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)