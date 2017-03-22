News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Senator Proposes New Ranges for Elected Officials' Financial Disclosure
State Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia, has presented to the Senate Elections Committee with a bill (SB 24) to adjust financial disclosure rules for elected officials. It changes from four to eight the number of ranges of value for real property. The top range under Portantino's bill would be $10 million and above vs. the current top range of $1 million and above. The bill passed the Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee with a unanimous vote. https://goo.gl/fjA5gA
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment