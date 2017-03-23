News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Stolen Sunglass Frames; Kicking an Officer; A Gun-ish Knife; Mumbling; Upset Wife; Catalytic Converters Stolen
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 20-22. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 378 service events, resulting in 69 investigations.
Grand Theft
March 20 at 11:26 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Two male suspects entered the business and stole frames for sunglasses. One suspect selected several pairs of frames while the other distracted the employees. The suspect concealed the frames on his person and both suspects left the location. The investigation is continuing.
Battery on a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 2:05 p.m., police received a call reporting a female subject hitting a male subject at a residence in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. An officer arrived and detained the female subject. While the officers were detaining her, she kicked one of the officers in the leg. The female was arrested for battery on a police officer. The investigation revealed the female had repeatedly punched the male subject, but he did not desire prosecution. The female subject was making delusional statements and said she wanted to kill herself. She was placed on a mental evaluation hold and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 2:48 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Huntington called to report her ex-husband showed up at her home, exhibited what she thought was a firearm and told her he was going to kill her. Officers arrived on scene and detained the ex-husband pending further investigation. He was in possession of a folding knife that had the appearance of a small handgun. The ex-husband was arrested for criminal threats and was held pending his court date.
Grand Theft
March 20 at 4:55 p.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim reported that while she was at the business, someone stole her laptop from her unlocked vehicle. She did not see anyone. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 21 at 6:51 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of E. Olive. The victim parked and locked her vehicle in front of her residence and went inside for the night. She returned to her vehicle the next day to find her driver-side window was pried open and items were taken from the back seat. The investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 2:53 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of E. Olive regarding a male subject who was mumbling to himself and acting very strange. When officers arrived, they saw the subject near the front of a business. Officers detained the subject and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
March 21 at 6:50 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 100 block of W. Colorado. The victim parked his vehicle and went to eat and then to a movie with a friend. When they came out, the vehicle was gone. They came to the station to report the vehicle stolen, another friend of his was driving around the area and saw the vehicle parked in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers looked at the vehicle. The victim said there was a couple of work items missing from his vehicle. There were also two empty beer cans in the vehicle which did not belong to the victim. The investigation is continuing.
Battery
March 22 at 2:23 a.m., the victim of a battery came to the police station to file a report. The female victim was given a ride home from a male subject that she works with. They were sitting in the vehicle in front of her residence talking when the male subject’s wife pulled up and was apparently upset. She opened the front driver-side door and leaned across the seat and attacked the female passenger, scratching her on the face, neck and chest. The victim did not know the name of the wife. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 22 at 8:04 a.m., the victim parked and locked his vehicle in front of his residence in the 200 block of W. Central and went inside for the night. He returned to his vehicle the next day and saw several items had been taken from his vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Thefts of Catalytic Converters
On March 22 in the morning, two thefts of catalytic converters were reported to police. The thefts occurred overnight in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower and the 1600 block of Radford. Both victim’s started their vehicles in the morning and heard a loud noise. They both took their vehicles to a mechanic, only to learn the catalytic converters had been removed from their vehicles. The investigations are continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / No-Bail Warrant / Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 1:14 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding two subjects sitting inside a parked vehicle, possibly using drugs. Officers arrived and spoke with the two subjects. One of the subjects had a juvenile no-bail warrant and was arrested. A search of the subject incident to arrest revealed drug paraphernalia and evidence of identity theft.
Grand Theft Auto
March 22 at 8:57 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim parked his black, 2000 Honda Civic in a business parking lot and went inside a business. When he returned to where he parked his vehicle, he discovered it was gone. The investigation is continuing.
