News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Calendar
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Los Gueros
Dinner at Los Gueros, on the north side of Huntington just west of Magnolia. Got the Enchilada and Chile Relleno for $10.85 and an iced tea for $3. Good. Also, I can recommend the made-at-your-table guacamole.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/10/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment