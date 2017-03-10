News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Los Gueros




Dinner at Los Gueros, on the north side of Huntington just west of Magnolia. Got the Enchilada and Chile Relleno for $10.85 and an iced tea for $3. Good. Also, I can recommend the made-at-your-table guacamole. 

- Brad Haugaard 
